Live
- Nagarkurnool: More than 10 heinous murders in name Tantric workship!!!!!
- Rajinikanth b’day special: Title and teaser of ‘Thalaivar 170’ to be out today at 5 PM
- Vijayendra had sent money to defeat Basavaraj Bommai: Basanagowda Patil Yatnal serious allegation
- Varun Tej’ s ‘Operation Valentine’ gets postponed; here is the new release date
- AP should be given Special Category Status, says Telangana minister Komatireddy
- Hyderabad pips Pune, B'luru among India’s best cities in Mercer’s quality of living index
- Gummi Chakraborty appointed as Chief Security Officer to CM Revanth
- Allow women in Mosques: Telangana High Court
- Sensex tests Mt 70k; Nifty at fresh high
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav, former OSD Kalyan applies for bail in TS High Court
Just In
Srisailam: Karthika Masam celebrations conclude
On the last Monday of the auspicious Karthika Masam, devotees thronged Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Monday.
Srisailam (Nandyal): On the last Monday of the auspicious Karthika Masam, devotees thronged Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Monday. On this occasion, temple authorities have organised Laksha Deepotsavam and Pushkarini Harati.
In a press release on Monday, the temple authorities stated that Laksha Deepotsavam was organised at Pushkarini, followed by Pushkarini Harati.
Special prayers were offered Utsava murthis, Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi at Pushkarini.
Devotees early in the morning took holy bath in River Krishnaveni and floated Karthika Deepam and offered prayers. Later they had darshan of the Lord and Goddess. The temple authorities served hot milk, biscuits, mini breakfast and prasadam to the devotees waiting in queue lines.
In a similar way, Uma Maheshwara Swamy temple at Yaganti, Mahanandeeshwara Swamy temple at Mahanandi, Sangameshwara Swamy temple at Kothapalli, Omkaram, Bugga Rameshwaram, Urukunda temple and others in both districts also witnessed huge influx of devotees.