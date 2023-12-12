Srisailam: Karthika Masam celebrations conclude

Srisailam (Nandyal): On the last Monday of the auspicious Karthika Masam, devotees thronged Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Monday. On this occasion, temple authorities have organised Laksha Deepotsavam and Pushkarini Harati.

In a press release on Monday, the temple authorities stated that Laksha Deepotsavam was organised at Pushkarini, followed by Pushkarini Harati.

Special prayers were offered Utsava murthis, Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi at Pushkarini.

Devotees early in the morning took holy bath in River Krishnaveni and floated Karthika Deepam and offered prayers. Later they had darshan of the Lord and Goddess. The temple authorities served hot milk, biscuits, mini breakfast and prasadam to the devotees waiting in queue lines.

In a similar way, Uma Maheshwara Swamy temple at Yaganti, Mahanandeeshwara Swamy temple at Mahanandi, Sangameshwara Swamy temple at Kothapalli, Omkaram, Bugga Rameshwaram, Urukunda temple and others in both districts also witnessed huge influx of devotees.