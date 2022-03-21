Srisailam temple allows Sparsha Darshan from March 24-30

Kurnool: The authorities of Srisailam temple stated that the devotees can have sparsha darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy for a week starting from March 24-30. In a press release, the authorities stated the Ugadi Mahotsavam would be celebrated from March 30 to April 3. In view of the Ugadi Mahotsavam, sparsha darshan for a week was allowed for the devotees, stated the authorities.

Devotees from Karnataka and Maharashtra states would throng in large numbers a week earlier, prior to the starting of Ugadi Mahotsavam to the sacred Srisailam temple. Almost all devotees can have the sparsha darshan. During the weekdays the devotees can have free darshan and quick darshan. For quick darshan, the devotees have to pay Rs 500, stated the authorities.

As the devotees are all allowed free darshan, the time consuming would be around 5 to 10 hours. The devotees are also allowed to have Alankara darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna from the second day of (March 31) of the Mahotsavam. As there is every chance that devotees from Karnataka and Maharashtra states would throng in large numbers, Alankara darshan would be allowed.

The authorities stated that for Alaknara darshan on those rush days may take six to ten hours. The devotees are urged to understand the situation and cooperate with the temple authorities.

From March 24 to 30, Swami vari garbhalaya arjitha abhisekam would be stopped. But on those days' abhishekams to Vrudda Mallikarjuna Swamy at the rate Rs 1,500 would be performed, the authorities have stated.

During the weekdays, kumkumarchana, kalyanotsavam of Sri Valli Dea Sena and Subramanya Swami and Swami Amma varla kalyanam would be performed as usual at Ammavari temple.

But, from the second day of Mahotsavam and up to concluding (31 March to 3 April) swami vari garbhalaya arjitha abhisekams, arjitha abisekams being performed at Vrudda Mallikarjuna Swamy temple would be totally stopped. But, Kunkumarchana and kalyanotsavam would continue as usual during the Utsavams, added the authorities.