Srisailam temple amasses Rs. 3.57 crore through hundi during Brahmotsavams

As the Srisailam Mallanna Swamy temple has come to end, the temple authorities announced that the temple has amassed Rs.3.57 crores through the gifts offered by the devotees in the hundi including 103 grams of gold, 7.520 kg of silver ornaments, 243 US dollars, 220 UAE dirhams, 61 Singapore dollars, 175 Australian dollars, 20 Canadian dollars, 150 Euros, 25 pounds and other foreign currencies.

As part of Brahmotsavams, the presiding deity Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swami's received special pooja every day for seven days. Yagashala entry, Vedasvasthi, Shivasankalpa, Ganapati Puja, Punyavahavachanam, Chandiswarapuja and special pujadhikas were performed.

The temple EO said that the Sankranti Brahmotsavam will end with Pushpotsavam, Sayanotsavam and Ekantaseva after the procession of deity on ashwavahanam today in the evening.