Srisailam temple changes darshan timings from today

Kurnool: The devotees will be allowed to have darshan at Srisailam temple from 6 am to 3.30 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm from July 1.

In a press release on Wednesday, the temple authorities said as the state government relaxed the curfew timings from 9 pm to 6 am across the state, the devotees will be allowed to have the darshan from 6 am to 3.30 pm and again from 6 pm to 8 pm.

The temple will be cleaned between 3.30 pm to 6 pm. Evening prayers will be offered to Swami Amma varlu. But the Kainkaryams will be organised as usual from opening to the closing of temple doors. The archakas will perform the Kainkaryams in solitude.

The authorities also stated that the Paroksha seva will continue as usual. Temple executive officer K S Rama Rao said that the devotees should wear mask and strictly follow Covid norms.