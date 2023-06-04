Srisailam temple gets 5 battery-operated vehicles

Srisailam (Nandyal) : Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that the authorities of Sri Bramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple have brought fivebattery operated vehiclesinto the service of devotees.

Flagging off the vehicles here on Saturday along with temple executive officer S Lavanna and others, Satyanarayana said of the five vehicles, three would be used for visiting the pancha mutts and the other two would be operated to the important places on the temple premises from the RTC bus stand.

The vehicles would offer services free of cost to the devotees. The devotees can visit the of panch mutts which include Bheema Shankara Mutt, Vibuthi Mutt, Rudraksha Mutt, Soranga Dhara Mutt, Mahishasura Mardhini temple, Hemareddy Mallamma temple, temple goshala, Bayalu Veerabhadra swamy temple and Ankalamma temple, said the deputy chief minister.

Similarly, the vehicles would also be used for carrying elderly and physically challenged persons. The vehicles would be operated from RTC bus stand to CRO office, Ganga Gowri Sadan, Mallikarjuna Sadan and Queue complex. Prior to inaugurating the battery-operated vehicles, the Deputy Chief Minister performed prayers and later flagged off the vehicles.

EO S Lavanna, prime archakas, H Veera Swamy, P Markandeya Sasthri, EEs V Rama Krishna, M Narasimha Reddy, M Hari Dasu, DEE, P Chandrasekhar Sasthri, AE Pranay and others participated.