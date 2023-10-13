Srisailam temple hundi nets Rs 3.17 crore offerings

Srisailam (Nandyal): The authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam have emptied the temple hundis for counting the donations on Thursday. In a press release, temple Executive Officer D Peddiraju stated that devotees have donated Rs 3,17,50,290, for 28 days, i.e., from September 14 to October 11.

He further stated that devotees apart from donating currency notes, also donated 187.3 grams of gold and 6.34 kg silver ornaments.

The EO said that 243 USA Dollars, 450 Australian Dollars, 40 Canada Dollars, 15 UAE Dirham, 6 Singapore Dollars and 5 Euros were also donated by the foreign devotees.

The counting of donations was conducted under closed circuit cameras and strict vigilance. The staff of all departments and Siva devotees were participated in the counting process.