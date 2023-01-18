Srisailam temple receives Hundi offerings of over `3.57 cr

Srisailam: Authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam have emptied the temple Hundis on Tuesday to count the offerings made by devotees.

In a press release, the authorities have stated that the devotees who visited the temple have made cash offering to the tune of Rs 3,57,81,068. The offerings made for a period of 28 days (Between December 20, 2022, and January 16, 2023), stated the authorities.

The devotees also offered 103.200 grams of gold and 7.520 kg of silver ornaments. In addition to Indian currency, gold and silver ornaments, foreign currency was also found the hundis, stated the authorities. The offerings include 243 USA dollars, 220 UAE dirham, 51 Singapore dollars, 175 Australian dollars and 20 Canada dollars, 150 Euros and 25 England pounds.

The counting process was carried out under strict vigilance and recorded by closed circuit camera. The staff of different departments of the temple, devotees of Lord Siva and others participated in the counting, the authorities said.