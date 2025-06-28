Live
Srisailam temple receives hundi offerings of over Rs 4.78 cr
Srisailam: The authorities of Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam emptied the temple Hundis on Friday to count the offerings made by devotees over the past month.
According to a press release issued by the temple administration, large amounts of both Indian and foreign currencies were received as offerings from pilgrims who visited the shrine.
The counting process revealed a total collection of ₹4,78,54,875 in Indian currency. Of this, ₹4,70,34,342 was collected from the main temple Hundis, while ₹8,20,533 was received from Hundis placed at the food distribution counters. The donations accounted for a period of 31 days, from May 26 to June 26, 2025, as per the temple officials.
In addition to the Indian currency, a significant amount of foreign currency was also found in the Hundis. This included 842 US dollars, 121 Saudi Riyals, 218 Kuwaiti Dinars, 145 UAE Dirhams, 70 Malaysian Ringgits, 8 Singapore Dollars, 35 British Pounds, 20 Australian Dollars, 30 Hong Kong Dollars, 10 Canadian Dollars, 600 Sri Lankan Rupees and 15 Euros.
The entire counting process was conducted under tight security, including continuous monitoring through CCTV cameras. Temple Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao personally oversaw the proceedings to ensure transparency and accountability in handling the offerings.