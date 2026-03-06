SRKR wins ATV heavy vehicle pulling competition

Bhimavaram: Students of Sagi Ramakrishnam Raju (SRKR) Engineering College, Bhimavaram, achieved national recognition by securing first place in a heavy vehicle pulling competition using an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) at a national-level event. The winning team received a cash prize of Rs 30,000, bringing pride to the institution.

College Secretary and Correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma said the achievement is a rare honour for the college and reflects the innovative capabilities of its students.

The competition was held as part of “MBaja 2026”, a national-level event organised by SAE India from February 25 to March 1 in Hyderabad. A total of 55 teams from across the country participated in the competition.

Around 30 students from the Mechanical Engineering Department of SRKR Engineering College took part under the banner “Team Godavari.” Notably, the students designed and built the vehicle themselves, showcasing their engineering skills and teamwork.

The competition evaluated the design, performance, and power efficiency of off-road vehicles. The team’s self-designed ATV demonstrated exceptional strength and performance, enabling it to pull a heavy vehicle and secure the top national rank, said team coordinators VV Muralikrishna Raju, N Sudheer Varma, and U Rajendra Prasad Varma.

The team presented the memento and award to Secretary and Correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma during a special programme held at the college on Thursday.

On the occasion, College Director Dr M Jagapathi Raju and Principal Dr KV Muralikrishna Raju said the Mechanical Engineering students have been consistently participating in national competitions over the past two years and winning several awards, reflecting the department’s growing reputation. Head of Mechanical Engineering Department Dr K Sitarama Raju, Senior Professor Dr K Brahma Raju, and Chief Administrative Officer CH Dileep Chakravarthi also congratulated the students for their remarkable achievement.