Tasva scales up presence in city

Bengaluru: Premium Indian menswear brand Tasva has strengthened its presence in Bengaluru with the launch of two new retail stores at MG Road and Electronic City. The brand is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd and celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani.

With the addition of the two outlets, Bengaluru has emerged as one of Tasva’s most significant markets, now housing eleven stores across the city.

The expansion reflects the growing demand for contemporary Indian occasion wear among the city’s consumers, particularly those seeking a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern design.

The newly launched MG Road store spans 8,700 sq ft and the Electronic City outlet, covering around 1,600 square feet.