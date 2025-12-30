SRKR women’s team wins inter-college badminton title

Bhimavaram: The Women’s Badminton team of SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram, emerged as the winners in JNTUK Inter-College Central Zone Badminton Tournament, held from December 26 to 27 at VR Siddhartha Engineering College, Vijayawada, said College Director Dr M Jagapathi Raju.

The victorious team was felicitated in a grand manner at the college board meeting hall. Speaking on the occasion, in-charge Principal Dr BHVS Ramakrishnam Raju and Physical Director Dr P Satyanarayana Raju said that the SRKR team displayed exceptional talent and determination throughout the tournament.

They informed that the winning team comprised Penmetsa Rakshitha (final-year CIC student), K Tejaswini (final-year Mechanical Engineering student), and A Jahnavi (final-year ECE student), who performed brilliantly to secure the championship.

The speakers praised the players for showcasing outstanding skills in the Central Zone tournament and bringing laurels to the institution. The college management and Department of Physical Education congratulated the team for their remarkable achievement.

Assistant Physical Director Dr Ch Harimohan, G Sarika, and others were present at the felicitation programme.