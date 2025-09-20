SRM-AP hosts environmental sustainability expo

Amaravati: The Department of Environmental Science and Engineering, SRM University-AP, organised the third edition of the Environmental Sustainability Exhibition (ESE 3.0), showcasing innovations in environmental protection and sustainable technologies.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Satish Kumar, Vice-Chancellor (I/C), who stressed that sustainability is a responsibility towards future generations and highlighted India’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement.

This year’s edition saw 155 participants from across India presenting 60 exhibits, including posters, demos, and oral presentations. The first prize went to Team P Akhila and V Yagneswari (Aditya University), followed by SR University, Warangal, and SRR & CVR Govt Degree College, Vijayawada.