Live
- VMRDA Children’s Arena resumes skill training for children
- Deepak got Rs 1 cr payout from 1st wife’s insurance
- Minor fire mishap at HPCL-Visakh Refinery
- Blood donation camp held
- LIET bags multiple awards
- 346 recovered vehicles handed over to rightful owners
- ‘PORTCON-2025’ roadshow showcases Vizag’s exponential growth in maritime sector
- GVMC removes stalls of night food court
- Advanced PFT equipment launched at GGH-Ongole
- Expedite Sundarayya Nagar Katta expansion
SRM-AP hosts environmental sustainability expo
Amaravati: The Department of Environmental Science and Engineering, SRM University-AP, organised the third edition of the Environmental Sustainability...
Amaravati: The Department of Environmental Science and Engineering, SRM University-AP, organised the third edition of the Environmental Sustainability Exhibition (ESE 3.0), showcasing innovations in environmental protection and sustainable technologies.
The event was inaugurated by Dr Satish Kumar, Vice-Chancellor (I/C), who stressed that sustainability is a responsibility towards future generations and highlighted India’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement.
This year’s edition saw 155 participants from across India presenting 60 exhibits, including posters, demos, and oral presentations. The first prize went to Team P Akhila and V Yagneswari (Aditya University), followed by SR University, Warangal, and SRR & CVR Govt Degree College, Vijayawada.