Just In
SRM-AP inks pact with Department of R&B
Amaravati: SRM University-AP and the Department of Roads and Buildings (R&B) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for research, academic and scientific knowledge exchange in the field of pavement engineering and its allied areas at the university here on Thursday.
Registrar of SRM-AP Dr R Premkumar, and Chief Engineer of Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation (Roads & Buildings) L Srinivasa Reddy signed the MoU and Engineer-in-Chief (Roads & Buildings) K Nayeemullah, Dean of Research Prof Ranjit Thapa, Department Head Dr Raviteja KVNS, Associate Professors Dr GVP Bhagat Singh and Dr Uma Maheswar Arepalli and others were present.
The collaboration poised to enhance bilateral engagement in research, pilot initiatives, and capacity-building efforts, will also foster student up-skilling and re-skilling through seminars, workshops, symposia, guest lectures, and co-mentorship in academic endeavours and enable them to perform better on the industrial front.
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar Dr R Premkumar stated that there is nobody better suited than the faculty and students of SRM-AP to come up with effective and affordable solutions to the problems we ourselves encounter.