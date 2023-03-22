SRM-AP students applauded as best commentators

Neerukonda(Guntur district): The students of SRM-AP have exhibited incredible talent at the conference organised by the International Model United Nations (IMUN) at British University in Vietnam from March 11 to 14, according to a communiqué from the university here on Tuesday.

The international conference has been conducted in collaboration with UNICEF, UNO, and UN Women. The students from 35 countries participated in the four-day long conference.

Durgapraveen, Ishita, Sahana, Navya, Praveen Kumar, Venugopal, Satwik Suhas, Nitish, Rameez and Satwik Sai from SRM-AP participated in the conference. They prepared detailed draft copies on contemporary social issues and engaged in group discussions with students from different countries to showcase their potential. BSc Computer Science student Durgapraveen and Engineering students Venugopal and Satvik Suhas proved India's eminence on the international platform as they were chosen as best commentators at the conference.

SRM students, along with others from different countries, presented a report with details on social problems like cancer treatment, mental health problems, and child marriage and their solutions.

The committee considered these the best presentations and handed over certificates of appreciation.

Pro-Chancellor Dr P Satyanarayanan, Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, Director of International Relations and Higher Studies Dr Naga Swetha Pasupuleti and others complimented the students, who made the varsity's voice heard at the international conference. The conference was part of the 4-day Vietnam Immersion Programme organised by the Directorate of International Relations and Higher Studies of SRM-AP.