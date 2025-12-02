SRM-AP to host IIC Regional Meet 2025 today

Amaravati: SRM-AP will be hosting the third edition of the prestigious ‘Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) Regional Meet-2025’ on Tuesday to celebrate the achievements of the innovation and startup ecosystems across more than 16,000 higher education institutes (HEIs) in the country.

The Regional Meet at SRM University-AP will provide a platform for over 150 Innovators and startups shortlisted as part of YUKTI Innovation Challenge (YIC) 2025 and AICTE Productisation Fellowship (APF) 2025. The event will also feature a series of insightful discussions, open-house activities, including technology showcase, innovation and startup exhibitions, idea presentations by students and faculty, and IIC poster presentations.

Dr R Subrahmanyam, former Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, Union Ministry of HRD, will be the chief guest of the meet. P Dhatri Reddy, Group CEO–Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (Amaravati), Dr Bijay Kumar Sahu, Senior Regional Manager, Head, NRDC, Union Ministry of Science & Technology, and G Krishnan, CEO – Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, Vijayawada will be guests of honour.

The IIC Regional Meet is a key event under the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) initiative under the Union Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The regional meet was launched to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship within the country’s innovators, educators, ecosystem enablers, faculty coordinators and student ambassadors across all HEIs.