SRM-AP to provide employment training for rural youth

Neerukonda (Guntur District): SRM University-AP is providing employment training in computer courses to rural youth of Guntur and Vijayawada. The four-week training will begin on August 22.

Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao said here on Thursday, "This initiative is a part of the institutional social responsibility (ISR) endeavours of the university in becoming a regionally transformative institution."

Those, who have passed Class 10 are eligible for this training. The registered participants will be provided comprehensive training in Web Design Principles, HTML, Cascading Style Sheets, JavaScript, and Internet Technologies through Front-end Development and Microsoft Office courses. The training classes will be conducted everyday evening between 5.00 and 6.30 pm.

Assistant Professor of the Department of Computer Science Engineering Dr Dinesh Reddy will be the coordinator of the classes.

Prof T Ragunathan, Associate Dean-in-Charge (Engineering), School of Engineering and Sciences and Prof B V Babu, Dean-School of Engineering and Sciences will oversee the training classes. Certificates will be issued to the candidates after successful completion of the course. The interested rural youth can register their names at 9603619192.