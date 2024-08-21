Live
SRM regional hub for ISF’s ‘Rural Ankura Start-up Yatra’
Vijayawada: SRM University-AP is proud to announce its partnership with the International Startup Foundation (ISF) as the regional hub for the ‘Rural Ankura Start-up Yatra,’ according to a press note. This ambitious initiative by ISF seeks to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit across the tier 2 and 3 cities & rural areas of AP by identifying and nurturing entrepreneurial talent.
Vice-Chancellor of SRM+ University-AP, Prof Manoj K Arora expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership said we are deeply committed to fostering social entrepreneurship. The regional semi-finals at SRM University-AP are scheduled for September 11.
The event is expected to draw over 500 participants from various districts, with the top 20 teams—10 from each category—advancing to the final demo day. These teams will have the opportunity to exhibit their ideas and solutions at SRM University-AP, vying for the support and investment needed to bring their ventures to life.”
A distinguished panel of high-profile delegates, including professors from SRM University-AP and leaders from ISF, willserve as the jury, selecting the most promising ventures for the finals. Five offers from venture capitalists associated with ISF will be extended to the top ventures.