SRM University-AP celebrates Independence Day
Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora says that India made tremendous progress since independence
Neerukonda (Guntur district): Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora of SRM University-AP, after hoisting the national flag to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations here on Tuesday, highlighted the tremendous progress the country made over the 76 years since independence, attributing this success to virtues such as patience, resilience, honesty, hard work, and dedication.
He recalled the words of President Draupadi Murmu, who underscored our shared Indian identity transcending barriers of caste, creed, and religion. Prof Arora also recounted SRM University-AP’s achievements in the past year, applauding not only the faculty and staff but also acknowledging the contributions of security guards, housekeeping personnel, plumbers, technicians, and construction workers. Prof Arora reminded everyone of the university’s strategic goals for the next five years, urging collective efforts to realise these ambitions. He expressed confidence that by the end of this period, SRM University would achieve recognition not just nationally, but globally.
Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Dean of Paari School of Business Prof Bharadwaj Sivakumar, Dean in-charge of the School of Engineering and Sciences Prof Ranjit Thapa, Director of Communications Pankaj Belwariar and other Faculty and staff also participated.
The programme also witnessed an awe-inspiring parade organised by Campus Life Management and several cultural activities that were put up by the student community.