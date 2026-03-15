SRM University-AP hosts ‘Code4Her’ Mini Hackathon

Vijayawada: The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at SRM University-AP, in collaboration with Google Developer Groups, organised a mini hackathon titled ‘Code4Her’ as part of the celebrations marking International Women’s Day on Saturday.

A major highlight of the event was the launch of the Virtual Healthcare Assistance and Advanced Support (VHAAS) app for women, developed by student entrepreneur Hemanth Krishna Vardhan, a third-year B.Tech (CSE) student. The event was attended by Dean of the School of Engineering and Sciences Prof CV Tomy, Associate Dean (Academic Operations and Outreach) Prof. Vandana Swami, Associate Head of CSE Dr Priyanka Singh, Faculty Advisor and Hackathon Convenor Dr Naga Sravanthi Pupala, and student entrepreneurs Pallavi Naga Samudram and Hemanth Krishna Vardhan.

The hackathon received an overwhelming response, with around 700 registrations, of which 500 participants were shortlisted to form 150 teams. The hackathon also featured an insightful session on emotional well-being conducted by student entrepreneur Pallavi Naga Samudram, a fourth-year B.Sc. Psychology student and founder of Code Tech.