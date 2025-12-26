SRM–AP hosts third annual homecoming celebration

Amaravati: SRM University–AP organised its third annual alumni meet on campus here on Thursday, marking a vibrant homecoming celebration that brought together over 300 alumni along with their family members. The event reflected the growing bond between the university and its former students and celebrated their achievements across diverse fields.

The inaugural session was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Dean of SEAS Prof CV Tomy, Dean of the Easwari School of Liberal Arts Prof Vishnupad, Assistant Director–Alumni Relations Dr Satish Anamalamudi, Director of Student Affairs Major General Gurdeep Singh Narang, Associate Director Student Affairs Revathi Balakrishnan, and Alumni Association president Indra Kiran Kumar.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Satish Anamalamudi described the meet as more than a reunion, calling it a celebration of memories, milestones, friendships, and shared journeys. Vice- Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar expressed heartfelt appreciation for the alumni, stating that the university truly belongs to them and that their achievements continue to inspire the institution’s growth and vision. The university also unveiled new initiatives, including support for higher studies abroad, lateral hiring of alumni as industry experts, and an Alumni Referral Programme, reaffirming its commitment to lifelong engagement and excellence.