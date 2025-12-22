SRN Varma to head State Amateur Boxing Assn

Bhimavaram: Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma, Secretary and Correspondent of SRKR Engineering College here has been elected president of the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Boxing Association.

The election took place during the annual general body meeting of the association held on Sunday in Vijayawada. The event was attended by Dr Rakesh Mishra, National President of the Amateur Boxing Federation of India, and Rakesh Takharan, National Secretary, as chief guests.

On the occasion, the management of SRKR Engineering College, Principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju, Director Dr M Jagapati Raju, Chief Administrative Officer Chintalapati Dileep Chakravarthy, along with the teaching and non-teaching staff of the college, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Varma on his election. They expressed confidence that Varma, known as a committed sports enthusiast and an accomplished individual excelling in multiple fields, would bring greater recognition and growth to amateur boxing in Andhra Pradesh through his leadership. They wished him every success in his new role and hoped his tenure would further strengthen sports development and nurture young boxing talent across the State.