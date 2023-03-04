Srujana-2K23 Technical Fest held

Ongole (Prakasam district): PACE Engineering College hosted Srujana-2K23 Technical Fest here on Friday, in which over 1,200 students from various engineering colleges have attended. Prizes were awarded to the deserving students after they displayed their talents in paper presentations, poster presentations, technical quiz, project expo and others. On this occasion, many stalls were set up and flash mobs were organised in the college, which served as additional attractions.





College Secretary and Correspondent Dr Maddisetty Sridhar said that these technical fests provide a chance to the students to showcase their latent abilities and ingenuity. Administrative Officer Dr GVK Murthy, Dean (Training & Placements) M Ramana Babu, Dean (student's affairs) K Roopa Akkesh, Fest Conveners Dr R Veeranjaneyulu and Dr M Koteswara Rao, co-convener Dr A Seshagiri Rao, heads of all departments, the teaching and the non-teaching staff participated in the fest.











