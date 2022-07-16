SSC ASE spot valuation from July 18 to 20

Guntur: The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations - July 2022 were completed on Friday and the Board made arrangement for conducting spot valuation of answer sheets from July 18 to 20. The spot valuation will be conducted at the erstwhile district headquarters in the State.

Director of Government Examinations D Devanand Reddy informed that about 10,000 teachers will participate in the spot valuation.

The SSC board decided to complete the spot valuation within three days and complete the tabulation process as early as possible. The board is planning to announce the SSC Public Examinations ASE-2022 results by July 31. The students passed in SSC Public Examinations ASE-2022 will get divisions on par with the regular students.

Some of students got rank in Polytechnic Entrance Examination but failed in SSC. The government took measures to facilitate students passed in ASE July - 2022 to join in intermediate course. They may attend polytechnic counselling also.

Students qualified in SSC Public Examinations held in April -2022 will get their full marks list along with the candidates, who pass in ASE July -2022. Students applied for admission into junior colleges submitted their short marks memos.

Since over two lakhs students have failed in SSC, seats in intermediate first year are yet to be filled in almost all junior colleges in the State.

The managements of corporate and private junior colleges are eagerly waiting for SSC ASE-2022 results to fill the seats in the colleges. Managements of the polytechnic colleges are also waiting for SSC ASE-2022 results to fill the seats.