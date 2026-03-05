SSC hall tickets to be released today

Vijayawada: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will release the hall tickets for the SSC public examinations on Thursday, March 5, at 11 am. Director of government examinations (DGE) K V Srinivasulu Reddy made the announcement here on Wednesday.

He said students appearing for the Class X examinations can download their hall tickets from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), www.bse.ap.gov.in. In addition, the admit cards would also be available through the WhatsApp Governance ‘Mana Mitra’ service (9552300009) and the LEAP application of the School Education Department, he said.

He further said that the SSC examinations are scheduled to commence from March 16 and will be conducted at centres across the State. He advised students to obtain their hall tickets well in advance of the examinations.

Students have been advised to carefully verify the details printed on the hall ticket, including their name, date of birth, photograph, examination centre and subject-wise schedule. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately inform their respective school heads of the necessary corrections, he suggested.

The director said that elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations. Adequate invigilation staff and security personnel would be deployed at all centres to prevent malpractice, he said.

Srinivasulu Reddy made it clear that candidates must carry their hall ticket to the examination centre every day, as entry would not be permitted without a valid admit card.