SSC, Inter exams soon after Covid eases: Audimulapu Suresh

Rajamahendravaram: Education minister Audimulapu Suresh asserted that SSC and Inter examinations will be conducted as soon as Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control in the state.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the minister participated in the Harita -Youth programme along with Rajamahendravaram MP M Bharat Ram at Morampudi Junction in the city on Saturday.

Suresh said that the examinations will be conducted by strictly following Covid norms. He alleged that TDP leaders are creating unnecessary fears and politicising the issue of examinations, but parents are particular about sending their wards for examinations if Covid norms are followed. He stated that the many parents expressed their willingness for sending their children to examinations.

"Parents as well as the students don't want the examinations be cancelled in the state. The opposition parties are indulging in murky politics in the matter without caring for the future of the students. Further decision will be taken on Class X and Intermediate examinations after consulting with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy," he said.

The minister said the government will also start new junior colleges wherever they are required in the state and the task of monitoring the junior colleges would be entrusted to joint collectors.

Suresh reiterated that the government would take the responsibility for the health and wellbeing of students in conducting exams, which had to be postponed in view of severity of Covid.