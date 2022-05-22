SSC results likely by June 10

Guntur: Efforts are on to release the results of the SSC Public Examinations-2022 by June 10. Though no announcement has been made, the officials are making necessary arrangements for this.

According to director of government examinations D Devanand Reddy, the SSC spot valuation has been completed on Sunday. They will start preparation of marks list from Monday, May 23.. Tabulation and preparation of marks list will take 10 to 12 days. After completion of this process, the government will take a final decision on release of the SSC results.

As many as 6.22 lakh students appeared for the SSC public examinations this year. Over 35,000 teachers participated in the spot valuation. Pressure is being mounted on the government for the early release of the results.