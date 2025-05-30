St Ann’s College of Engg receives NBA accreditation

Chirala: St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology in Chirala has achieved a significant milestone with the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) granting accreditation to its Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering departments.

This was announced jointly by college’s secretary Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and correspondent Srimanthula Lakshmana Rao.

College Principal Dr K Jagadeesh Babu stated that the B Tech programmes in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering have received NBA accreditation, which will be valid for the next three years. The accreditation was granted after a committee appointed by the NBA in New Delhi conducted a thorough inspection of the college. The committee assessed the institution’s infrastructure, laboratory facilities, and teaching methodologies before approving the recognition.

With this latest achievement, all eligible B Tech branches at St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology, including the previously accredited CSE and ECE branches, now hold NBA recognition.

The college management has received widespread congratulations from various heads of departments, faculty, non-teaching staff, and students on this notable accomplishment.