St Ann’s College receives special honour from JNTU-K

Chirala: St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology here has been awarded a special honour by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Kakinada (JNTU-K) for its exceptional achievement in securing 100 percent NBA accreditation for all its eligible undergraduate programmes. This makes St Ann’s leader in this category among all engineering colleges under the JNTU-K jurisdiction.

The award was presented by JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor CSRK Prasad during the university’s 18th Formation Day celebrations held in Kakinada recently.

According to College Principal Dr K Jagadeesh Babu, St Ann’s was one of only three colleges to receive this prestigious recognition.

In a joint statement, the college’s Secretary Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and Correspondent S Lakshmana Rao expressed their pride in the college’s accomplishment.

Dr C Subba Rao, Director of R&D and Accreditations, along with the faculty, staff, and students, offered congratulations to the college management for this significant achievement.