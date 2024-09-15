St Ann’s College student qualifies for Commonwealth Games

Chirala: A student from St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology has achieved a remarkable feat by qualifying for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in 2026.

Syed Khajawali, an MBA student, secured this prestigious opportunity after winning a bronze medal at the International Powerlifting World Classic and Equipped Sub Junior, Junior Powerlifting Championship held in Malta-2024.

The college management and faculty expressed their immense pride and joy at Khajawali’s achievement. College secretary Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and correspondent Srimantula Lakshmana Rao jointly announced the news, highlighting the student’s exceptional talent and dedication.

Khajawali’s recent success at the national junior powerlifting championship in Patiala, Punjab, where he bagged two gold and two silver medals further solidified his position as a rising star in the world of powerlifting.

His outstanding performance earned him the JNTU (K) appreciation award in sports and games, recognising his contributions to the field.

College principal Dr K Jagadeesh Babu commended Khajawali’s hard work and determination, attributing his success to his consistent training and unwavering commitment. The college management also played a crucial role in supporting Khajawali’s journey, providing him with the necessary resources and encouragement.

To celebrate Khajawali’s achievement, the college organised a felicitation ceremony. Students and faculty gathered to congratulate Khajawali, cutting a cake and bursting firecrackers in a joyous atmosphere. The college management also presented Khajawali with a cash reward of Rs 30,000 as a token of their appreciation.

The college’s MBA Department head Dr R Emmanuel, along with Dr C Subba Rao, Director (Accreditations), heads of various departments, college gym teacher Annam Srinivasa Rao, faculty, and students extended their heartfelt congratulations to Khajawali.