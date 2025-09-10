S&T Clusters Meet-2025 commences at AMTZ

Visakhapatnam: Bringing leadership and innovators from all eight national science and technology clusters, the third All Science and Technology (S&T) Clusters Meet- 2025 commenced at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam.

The meet marked a significant milestone in fostering cross-regional collaboration, innovation translation, and industry integration within India’s growing STI (Science, Technology, and Innovation) ecosystem.

Focusing on themes such as e-waste management, new material development, industry 4.0 and automation, the event witnessed a couple of launches and inauguration that included inauguration of an e-waste management centre established by AMTZ Vizag S&T cluster, official logo launch of S&T clusters by PSA Prof Ajay Kumar Sood and scientific secretary Parvinder Maini webpage for the international science and technology clusters conference taking place on December 4-5. AMTZ has successfully established a state-of-the-art e-Waste Management Centre in a record time of 234 days, marking a major milestone in sustainable technology infrastructure. The centre, inaugurated by Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, scientific secretary Parvinder Maini, MD & Founder CEO AMTZ Jitendra Sharma and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, will serve as a regional hub and the first such facility in the nearby states.

The facility is one of its kind in the entire Andhra Pradesh and works as a southern regional hub for e-waste management. Built in a record time of 234 days it is designed to scientifically process and recycle discarded electronics and biomedical devices, ensuring environmentally safe disposal and maximum resource recovery. Valuable materials such as precious metals (gold, silver, palladium), base metals (copper, aluminum, iron), and critical rare earth elements can be extracted and reintroduced into manufacturing supply chains, reducing dependence on virgin resources. With AMTZ Vizag as the host cluster, the even saw participation of Bengaluru Science and Technology Cluster (BeST), Bhubaneswar City Knowledge and Innovation Cluster (BCKIC), Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation Cluster (DRIIV), Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Cluster (JCKIC), PI RAHI (Chandigarh/northern region cluster), among others.