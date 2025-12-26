MLA assures support for Jerusalem pilgrimage

Anantapur: Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad assured Christian devotees of the constituency of his personal support for undertaking the Jerusalem pilgrimage. He also announced that he would personally bear the airfare expenses for pilgrims from Anantapur Urban constituency travelling to Jerusalem, while participating in Christmas celebrations held at various churches across Anantapur city on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Market Yard Chairman Balla Pallavi, TDP leaders and party workers. The MLA joined Christian community in special prayers and participated in cake-cutting ceremonies along with children.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Daggupati said Christmas is being celebrated with greater joy this year as pending honorariums to pastors had been cleared. He stated that Rs 60,000 was released to each pastor one day before Christmas, benefiting over 8,400 pastors across the State. He also said the government is extending financial assistance of up to Rs 60,000 for Jerusalem pilgrimage.

Criticising former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the MLA alleged that the previous government failed to address the welfare of Christian community, including payment of pastors’ honorariums. He said the present coalition government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has been implementing welfare and development programmes for minorities.