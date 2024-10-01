St Joseph’s students selected for U-19 basketball team

Visakhapatnam: Two students of St Joseph’s Junior College for Women in Gnanapuram were selected for the under-19 basketball team of the State-Level School Games for at the selection camp.

Students P Sriprada and D Gamani were selected for the State-level School Games in the selection camp held recently in Bheemunipatnam.

Appreciating the remarkable achievement of the students, Principal of St Joseph’s College for Women (Autonomous) Shyji mentioned that as 2024 is the Olympic year, the college will pay more focus on sports.

Further, she informed that better training and facilities will be provided to the students to hone their skills in sports discipline.

Physical director L Praveen Kumar congratulated the students and felicitated them on the campus.

The Principal added that the students brought glory to the institution by standing out in the competition.