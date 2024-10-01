  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

St Joseph’s students selected for U-19 basketball team

St Joseph’s students selected for U-19 basketball team
x

Students of St. Joseph’s Junior College for Women in Gnanapuram appreciated by the school Principal and physical director in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

Two students of St Joseph’s Junior College for Women in Gnanapuram were selected for the under-19 basketball team of the State-Level School Games for at the selection camp.

Visakhapatnam: Two students of St Joseph’s Junior College for Women in Gnanapuram were selected for the under-19 basketball team of the State-Level School Games for at the selection camp.

Students P Sriprada and D Gamani were selected for the State-level School Games in the selection camp held recently in Bheemunipatnam.

Appreciating the remarkable achievement of the students, Principal of St Joseph’s College for Women (Autonomous) Shyji mentioned that as 2024 is the Olympic year, the college will pay more focus on sports.

Further, she informed that better training and facilities will be provided to the students to hone their skills in sports discipline.

Physical director L Praveen Kumar congratulated the students and felicitated them on the campus.

The Principal added that the students brought glory to the institution by standing out in the competition.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick