ST panel chief reviews Polavaram rehabilitation works

Vijayawada: Dr DVG Sankara Rao, chairman of the AP ST Commission, on Tuesday directed officials to expedite rehabilitation efforts for Polavaram project oustees. During a review with Polavaram Project R&R (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) officials at his office here, Dr Sankara Rao emphasised the need for swift action on all fronts related to rehabilitation.

The chairman enquired about the issues faced by oustees, the details of rehabilitation provided to tribals within the ITDA limits, and the progress on rehabilitation, employment, and livelihood generation. He also highlighted several problems he observed during his field visits to the project area and urged officials to take appropriate measures to resolve them.

Officials informed the chairman that steps are underway to provide rehabilitation to a total of 373 villages. Out of 76 approved rehabilitation colonies, 26 have been completed.

Dr Sankara Rao instructed officials to ensure that essential infrastructure such as drinking water, electricity, education, and healthcare facilities are fully provided in these colonies.

Regarding employment generation, officials stated that training is being provided in computer skills, mechanical works, and tailoring. Additionally, 5,223 individuals are receiving skill development training.

Officials further explained that alternative land has been provided to tribals who lost their land, and full compensation has been disbursed to 9,249 out of 18,320 eligible individuals. The Commission chairman also sought details on the provision of roads and transportation facilities to the newly established colonies.

Dr Sankara Rao stressed that rehabilitation efforts must align with the unique lifestyle, culture, and traditions of people in agency areas, reflecting their natural way of life.

He instructed officials to ensure that all necessary measures are taken with the support of both central and state governments to prevent any future hardships for the oustees.

The meeting was attended by the Commission Secretary, Deputy Director, R&R Supervisors, and Senior Assistants.