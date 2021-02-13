Stage set for second phase polling in Narasaraopet today

Guntur: District administration is all set to conduct second phase of gram panchayat elections in 166 gram panchayats to elect sarpanches and 1,206 ward members in Narasaraopet revenue division of Guntur district on February 13.

As many as 70 sarpanches out of 236 gram panchayats were unanimously elected. Similarly, out of 2,356 gram panchayat ward members, 1150 were unanimously elected. The district administration is conducting polling to elect 1206 ward members. The district police have made elaborate security arrangements and booked bindover cases against the anti-social elements for peaceful conduct of polls. Additional forces have been deployed in Narasaraopet revenue division to check untoward incidents. Web casting was set up at problematic and sensitive polling stations.

District election observer Kantilal Dande, District Collector Vivek Yadav, Joint Collector A S Dinesh Kumar, Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunny visited the polling centres and polling material distribution points and inspected poll arrangements. They gave suggestions and directions to the presiding officers.