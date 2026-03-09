Stalls mirror women’s entrepreneurial skills

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu went round a wide range of stalls showcasing products made by women entrepreneurs at the Parade Grounds as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations. Several stalls featured an impressive display of handmade and traditional products, including handwoven sarees, leather puppets, handcrafted baskets made from horse gram stalks, and a variety of millet-based food products. Interacting warmly with the participants, the Chief Minister enquired about their marketing avenues, challenges in sales, and the kind of support they expect from the government to expand their businesses.

A woman entrepreneur named Prameela informed the Chief Minister that she has been producing and selling millet-based tiffins and biscuits in Pulivendula after receiving government-supported training. Appreciating her efforts, the Chief Minister advised her to also focus on gathering customer feedback, particularly regarding the health benefits experienced by consumers. The Chief Minister also examined a stall displaying horticulture produce such as cherry tomatoes and strawberries grown through natural farming in agency mandals. He interacted with the women managing the stall and appreciated their adoption of sustainable agricultural practices. Another stall showcased a woman entrepreneur earning additional income through backyard poultry farming after undergoing skill training. The Chief Minister commended her initiative and encouraged her to scale up her operations. Naidu also visited the Police Department’s stall explaining initiatives undertaken by the Shakti Team for women’s safety and support. During the interaction, a woman Shirisha emotionally shared that members of the Shakti Team had saved her life when she attempted suicide. She expressed gratitude and happily informed the Chief Minister that she has now secured a teacher’s job in the Mega DSC recruitment. The Chief Minister also applauded a six-year-old child who presented a non-chalk art demonstration, appreciating the young talent. At the request of the participating women, the Chief Minister cut a cake at the venue and conveyed his warm greetings to the women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.