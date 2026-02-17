Human capital key to next-decade growth, say industry leaders

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, known as MANAGE Hyderabad, has officially launched a sophisticated five-day Management Development Programme titled LEAD NXT Leadership Beyond Today. This specialised initiative is tailored specifically for senior leaders and professionals from Shriram Farm Solutions. The curriculum is meticulously designed to equip selected participants with advanced leadership and strategic management skills essentially required to navigate the rapidly evolving agri-business landscape of the modern era.

During the inaugural session, keynote addresses from both MANAGE and Shriram Farm Solutions leaders highlighted the critical role of human capital in driving long-term organisational success. M Srikanth, Director of Agri-Business Management and the designated Course Director, congratulated the participants. He noted that those nominated today are expected to lead the company over the coming decade. He urged the attendees to make the best possible use of the programme by engaging in deep intellectual discussions and exploring the latest global literature in agri-business management.

Sanjay Chhabra, Executive Director and Business Head of Shriram Farm Solutions, explained the rigorous selection process involved in the programme. He described it as a scientific rationale that identified only twenty high-potential employees out of a pool of one hundred and twenty-five managers. Chhabra termed the programme an intellectual nudging exercise, encouraging all participants to take full ownership of their professional growth and translate their intensive learning into tangible performance outcomes over the next five years.