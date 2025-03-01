Start Nannari cultivation, Collector suggests to tribals

Bairluty (Nandyal district): Every Chenchu family in the Nallamala forest area should take up Nannari cultivation, suggested district Collector G Rajakumari. On Friday, she visited Nannari nursery plant at Bairluty Chenchu hamlet in Atmakur mandal. Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, ITDA Project Officer Venkata Siva Prasad, Sarpanch Guruvamma, and others accompanied her.

The Collector said that Nannari cultivation, which is gradually disappearing in Nallamala forest region, should be undertaken by every Chenchu family. Stating that tribals have to walk deep into the forest to collect this plant, she said that collected plants are being sold to middlemen at a price of Rs 500 per kg.

The tribals informed the Collector that earlier there was a tribal store where they sold forest products like soapnut, tamarind, musti seeds, gooseberry, myrobalan and other products. In response, the Collector immediately instructed the ITDA Project Officer to take steps to establish a tribal store.

After visiting the photo gallery set up in the Nannari nursery, Collector Rajakumari appreciated the efforts and encouraged them to improve further. She suggested forming groups under PMVDVK (Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Vikas Karyakram) to empower the tribals.

MPDO Subrahmanyam, Project Manager KG Naik, Housing AE, Employment APO, tribals, and others were present.