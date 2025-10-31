  • Menu
State BJP chief Madhav receives warm welcome

Anantapur: State BJP president PVN Madhav, who was the chief guest at the Atmanirbar Bharat programme organised by BJP at PVKK Engineering College,...

Anantapur: State BJP president PVN Madhav, who was the chief guest at the Atmanirbar Bharat programme organised by BJP at PVKK Engineering College, was given a grand welcome by Puttaparthi constituency MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, College Chairman Palle Venkatakrishna Kishore Reddy. Former Minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, presented a bouquet of flowers to him.

Madhav was accompanied by BJP district president Konakondla Rajesh, BJP state secretary Sandhi Reddy Srinivas, and BJP state leaders Chiranjeevi Reddy and Vamsi.

Speaking at a meeting, Madhav said that Atmanirbar Bharat is the aspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He suggested that the use of foreign goods should be reduced and the use of indigenous products should be increased.

BJP leaders Sarath Kumar Reddy, Vamsidhar, Anantapur district BJP leaders Lalit Kumar, PVKK Engineering College Principal Subbarao, Ramesh and others participated in this programme. Later, on behalf of the PVKK College Engineering College, the Principal honored BJP State chief with a shawl.

