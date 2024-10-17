State braces to face cyclone

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is bracing to face cyclone on Thursday as the depression formed over Bay of Bengal and located 320 km of Chennai and 370 km from Nellore has intensified into a cyclone and is moving towards Tamil Nadu and AP Coast and the landfall is expected on Thursday resulting in heavy rains in South Coastal AP and parts of Rayalaseema region.

AP is on high alert in view of the heavy rains forecast by metereological department in the State on October 17 and 18. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday reviewed the cyclone situation with the Ministers and officials and asked the latter to be on high alert as rivulets and canals may surge.

The IMD has warned that squally weather with wind speed 40 kmph to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off South Andhra Pradesh coast. Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off North Andhra Pradesh coast and Yanam on Thursday. The depression is moving towards the coast of AP and Tamil Nadu at 15 km per hour.

On the other hand, South Coastal districts and Rayalaseema recorded heavy rains resulting in overflowing of canals inundating colonies in many mandals and towns in Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, Tirupati, Prakasam, Chittoor, YSR, Annamaya and other districts during the last 24 hours.

Normal to heavy rains lashed Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati, Prakasam, Annamayya, YSR and erstwhile Anantapur district disrupting normal life and inundating many low-lying colonies in the cities and towns.

People suffered hardships due to incessant rains in Tirupati and Nellore districts. Kavali of Nellore district received 18 cm rainfall. Nellore city recorded 13 cm rainfall, Kandukur of Nellore 10 cm, Seetharamapuram (Nellore) 10, Vinjamur (Nellore) 9, Udayagiri (Nellore) 9, Marripudi (Prakasam) 5, Chimakurthi (Prakasam) 5, and Atmakur (Nellore) 5. Sullurpeta in Tirupati district recorded 22 cm rainfall, Tada (Tirupati) 12, Tirupati airport 11, Srikalahasti (Tirupati) 8, Venkatagiri (Tirupati) 8, Nagari (Chittoor) 8, Pullampeta (Annamayya) 7 and Kapada (YSR district) 5 cm.

The Nellore district administration is on high alert and taking measures to evacuate people if necessary in the backdrop of cyclone threat.



