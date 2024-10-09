State food labs to come up at Tirumala, Kurnool

Vijayawada: Efforts being made by the state government to set up state-of-the-art food safety labs are yielding results as the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) came forward to set up state labs in the state. Andhra Pradesh government entered into an MoU with FSSAI for setting up state food laboratories in Tirumala and Kurnool and other labs in the state. The Union government will spend Rs 88.41 crore for setting up laboratories and development of infrastructure facilities in the year 2024-25. The MoU was signed in the presence of minister for health and family welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav and FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhan Rao in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed by C Hari Kiran, the commissioner of food safety, Andhra Pradesh and Inoshi Sharma, executive director, FSSAI in the national capital.

The major emphasis in MoU is establishment of laboratory infrastructure, testing of food samples and creation of awareness on food safety aspects among all stake holders in the state.

As per the MoU, Rs 40 crore will be earmarked for the proposed state food laboratories in Tirumala and Kurnool and each laboratory will be set up at a cost of Rs 20 crore. Of Rs 20 crore sanctioned, Rs 6.5 crore is allocated to basic equipment and sample preparation facility and Rs 8.46 crore for high-end microbiological laboratory and for equipment.

High-end equipment is used to detect pesticide residues, heavy metals and nutritional values in food products. Another Rs 13 crore is sanctioned to establish basic food laboratories in Eluru and Ongole.

Currently, only three state food labs are notified in the state and with the new sanction of funds in MoU 2024-25, the total number of food labs in Andhra Pradesh will be increased to seven.

As per the MoU, Rs12 crore is sanctioned for testing of food samples for pesticide residues, heavy metal and other parameters as advised time to time by FSSAI.

Besides, Rs 11 crore will be allocated to create awareness among consumers, food industry and farmers on food safety aspects.

Satya Kumar Yadav stated that establishment of state-of-the-art laboratory with high end equipment in Tirumala ensures good quality prasadams and food to pilgrims.