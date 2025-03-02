State govt committed to poverty eradication: Minister Swamy

Kondapi (Prakasam district) : Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said that the government was taking measures with the goal of creating a poverty-free society.

He distributed welfare pensions at Garlapenta village of Marripudi mandal on Saturday. He also inaugurated cement concrete roads laid after the NDA government was formed in the State.

Speaking with the villagers, the Minister said that despite the State’s economic challenges, the government remains committed to the development and welfare of the poor. He emphasised that the government was working to meet the aspirations of people from all sections of society, which is also reflected in the proposals of the recently introduced State budget.

He added that in addition to the cement road, electrical facilities have also been provided to the village. He noted that streetlights were illuminated on the occasion of Sivaratri, bringing festive joy to the villagers. He promised a permanent solution to the drinking water problem in the village within three years. He also announced plans to build a community hall, which has been a long-standing request from residents. The Minister announced that the government will provide housing plots for all eligible residents, livestock through various corporations for livelihood support, Gokulam sheds for eligible cattle farmers and introduce BPT rice for school meals from the next academic year.

He also promised to arrange an electric auto to transport students to and from school and establish a mini Anganwadi centre for young children in the village. He directed officials to include all women in the self-help groups and to take measures to promote solar power usage in the village. He also announced that the Velugonda Project, vital for the district, would be completed within two years to provide water. ZP CEO Chiranjeevi, District Social Welfare Officer Lakshmanayak, SC Corporation ED Arjun Nayak, RDO Keshavardhan Reddy, MPDO Jagadeshwar Rao, tahsildar Jwala Narasimha Rao, other officials and local public representatives attended the programme.