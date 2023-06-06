State govt diverting Centre’s funds, alleges Satya Kumar

Tirupati: The BJP has been contemplating to organise 350 public meetings across the country to thank the people and present the report card of its governance. Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Monday, party national secretary Y Satya Kumar said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Visakhapatnam.

He felt that the country witnessed more development during the last nine years since achieving Independence. The Central government has been providing rice to 80 crore people and it has constructed 12 crore toilets. It has implemented several insurance schemes, laid highways for thousands of kilometres, increased railway budget and established several medical colleges across the country, he said. The level of inflation has been brought down to six per cent.

The developmental projects, welfare programmes and poverty alleviation schemes etc., have brought about significant changes in the lives of people. The work done so far was enough to seek the votes again for the BJP, he felt.

Criticising the YSRCP government in the State, he said that it has been cheating the people in the name of welfare schemes. Without providing its share, the State government has been diverting Central funds and misusing them. BJP will release a white paper on the Central funds diversion by the State government, he said.

Satya Kumar stated that clarity on poll alliances will come in February 2024 as the BJP will focus on politics just two months ahead of elections. If there is a need to meet anyone, then only Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet them.

He said that the alliance of TDP and BJP in the local body polls of Andaman and Nicobar islands was a decision of local leaders there. He did not see any political angle in TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s meetings with Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda.

Party leaders Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Dayakar Reddy, G Bhanuprakash Reddy, Kola Anand, Samanchi Srinivas, K Ajay Kumar and others were present.