State govt plans to allot one lakh houses in December

Vijayawada: The state government has been making efforts to allot one lakh houses to all eligible by December. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to work with a commitment to allot houses to all eligible by 2029 by signing an MoU with Central government to take up housing under PMAY 2.0 scheme.

Addressing a review meeting with officials of housing department at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to initiate steps to complete construction of another 7.60 lakh houses by 2026.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the construction of 58,578 houses under PMAY and 17,197 houses under PMAY-Grameen was completed after formation of NDA government in the state.

They said a pilot project was introduced for quality control and measurements of houses using drones. The Chief Minister directed the officials to use the drone technology in big layouts also and provide necessary infrastructure. He agreed for deputation of 597 employees to housing department for speedy completion of houses.

Minister for housing Kolusu Parthasarathy and housing department officials were present.