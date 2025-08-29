State govt to buy onions at Rs. 1,200 per quintal

Vijayawada: In a move to support onion farmers, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to immediately begin procuring onions from farmers at a price of Rs 1,200 per quintal. This decision comes after a review meeting on Thursday where the CM assessed the challenges faced by onion farmers.

The meeting, attended by special chief secretary for agriculture and marketing B Rajasekhar, and other officials, focused on the current market situation and pricing of onions.

Officials reported that farmers were struggling due to poor prices, which have been impacted by crop damage and a surplus supply from Maharashtra. They also informed the CM that an additional 5,000 metric tonnes of onions are expected to hit the market over the next ten days.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to protect farmers from losses. ”Onion farmers should not suffer,” he said. He instructed officials to use the Market Intervention Fund to cover the costs of the procurement.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also issued new directives to the marketing department. He called for an increase in the number of Rythu Bazaars from the current 150 to 200.

He instructed officials to create a plan to take Rythu Bazaars to the ”next level.” This includes utilising 2-3 acres of land in existing market yards to build new, modern Rythu Bazaars with essential facilities. He also proposed developing warehousing and cold chain facilities at these market yards.

According to the Chief Minister, these measures will not only help farmers and consumers but also assist in controlling prices and preventing inflation. He stressed that market yard lands should be utilised in a way that benefits both farmers and consumers.