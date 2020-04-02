State govt to supply PPEs to medical and paramedical staff: Jawahar Reddy

Amaravati: The State government has announced that it will purchase Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for the medical and paramedical staff who engaged in COVID19 duties. After the medical staff raised concerns over the insufficient supply of the material, the state government took this decision.

Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer for COVID19 said that the government has interacted with the suppliers of 90 gsm non woven fabric and tested some samples on Thursday by the Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and other medical officials.

The government will supply at least 2500 PPEs to each COVID dedicated hospital in the State, per day. There are four dedicated COVID hospitals at present. In addition to that, the government will supply at least 1000 PPEs to each District hospital per day. There are thirteen districts and thirteen government hospitals converted as district hospitals.

Jawahar Reddy announced that the government will supply a sufficient number of PPEs to all the medical and paramedical staff in the State.

The number of COVID samples testing laboratories also enhanced and they will come into use in the next couple of days. As of now, there are only four laboratories in the State with a capacity to test a maximum of 450 samples per day. This will be enhanced to 570. Two new centres each one at Guntur and Kadapa will be available for operation from Friday onwards. The third one will be established at Visakhapatnam, which will be available from Saturday. All the seven testing labs will be functional round the clock, Srikanth informed.