State govt to support handloom sector, bear GST on textiles

Vijayawada: The state government has announced several key decisions to support the handloom sector and its workers. Following a review meeting on the handloom department at the state Secretariat, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu approved measures aimed at reviving the industry.

The Chief Minister noted that the handloom sector is second only to agriculture in its importance to the state’s economy and emphasised the need to support the workers who depend on it.

Based on his recent visit to Jammalamadugu, where he met with a handloom family, the Chief Minister has directed officials to implement the measures including provision of 200 units of free electricity for looms and 500 units for power looms.

Officials have been instructed to begin the implementation process immediately. In a significant move, the state government has decided to fully absorb the GST on handloom textiles. The state will pay the GST to the Central government, fulfilling an election promise. Officials explained that this will make handloom products more affordable, boosting sales and benefiting weavers. A thrift fund of Rs 5 crore will be established for the welfare of handloom workers.

The Chief Minister has ordered that these decisions be implemented starting this month, coinciding with National Handloom Day on August 7.

During the meeting, officials also presented the Chief Minister with 10 national awards that Andhra Pradesh’s handloom products have recently won. The state also secured its first award in the ‘One District, One Product’ category.