State highways must set benchmark at national level

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to ensure that roads in the State are constructed and maintained with the highest standards. He emphasised the need to fast-track all the ongoing road projects and ensure they are completed within the specified deadlines.

The CM made it clear that every road work must be completed on time, especially before the onset of the monsoon.

Naidu stated that the State’s 8,744 km of state and national highways must set a benchmark at the national level. Additionally, he instructed the officials to develop 2,683 km of completely dilapidated roads across the State.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department at the Secretariat on Thursday and issued guidelines. He suggested that the department fill the 304 vacant Assistant Engineer (AE) posts by utilizing the services of civil engineering staff currently working in village and ward secretariats.

The officials have informed the CM that repair works aimed at making 20,060 km of roads pothole-free - undertaken with an allocation of Rs 860 crore - have been completed. They also reported that 146 road projects spanning 3,510 km and worth Rs 78,295 crore are currently underway under NHAI and MoRTH.

In the financial year 2024–25, 22 projects covering 546 km and costing Rs 11,682 crore have been completed. For 2025–26, 46 projects covering 1,186 km and costing Rs 47,788 crore are planned to be completed under NHAI, MoRTH, and the R&B department.