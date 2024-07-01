State Law and Minority Welfare Minister NND Farooq Distributes Welfare Pensions in Nandyala Constituency

In a show of commitment to providing welfare schemes to deserving beneficiaries, Andhra Pradesh State Law and Minority Welfare Minister NND Farooq distributed pensions to old people, widows, women cooks, and disabled individuals in Nandyala Constituency.

The Minister, along with village, ward, secretariat, and field-level staff, handed out pensions to beneficiaries from Wards 6, 7, 10, 12, 36, 37, and 38 in a festive atmosphere starting at six o'clock in the morning. Speaking at the event, Minister NND Farooq emphasized the government's responsibility to bring happiness to the faces of the poor and fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people who voted for them.

Under the "NTR Bharosa" scheme, named after the late founder of the Telugu Desam Party, beneficiaries received pensions ranging from 3,000 to 15,000 depending on their category, with additional allowances for specific medical needs. Minister Farooq highlighted that despite financial challenges, the government prioritized the welfare of the people and allocated significant funds for pensions.

He also criticized the previous government led by Jagan Reddy, accusing them of neglecting beneficiaries and turning welfare schemes into scams. The event was attended by former ministers, party leaders, government officials, and various community groups, who all participated in making the program a success.

Overall, the distribution of pensions in Nandyala Constituency was a testament to the government's commitment to providing support to those in need and improving the lives of the underprivileged.



