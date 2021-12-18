State-level cancer hospital to come up in Kurnool

Kurnool: Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery (CTVS) surgeon Dr C Prabhakar Reddy said that a state-level cancer hospital is being constructed in Kurnool. The construction works are taking place at a rapid speed, stated Dr Prabhakar Reddy while speaking to The Hans India on Friday.

Stating that the state government providing a big platform to medical services, he said the government has sanctioned a state-level cancer hospital to Rayalaseema region and it is being constructed in Kurnool with a total cost of Rs 120 crore and Rs 90 crores were also sanctioned. Of the Rs 90 crores, the Central government share was 54 percent and the state would bear the remaining 36 percent. The project is being constructed under National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases and Stroke (NCPDCS) grants, said Dr C Prabhakar Reddy.

He further said that the state-level cancer hospital is being constructed with the technology of Tata Trust of Mumbai. The hospital consists of medical surgical departments, CT, Ultrasound and PET scan, Bronchi therapy, Linear Oxyilator and ICU blocks. The construction works are taking place at a rapid speed, Prabhakar Reddy said.

The state cancer hospital would cater services to patients of four districts in Rayalaseema region, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Gadwal in Telangana state besides Raichur in Karnataka state. The patients of these regions would get qualitative treatment. In fact, the Kurnool government general hospital itself is very famous in extending medical services. For 60 years, the hospital has been rendering relentless services to the patients. The Kurnool medical college and state-level cancer hospital are going to be two jewels in the crown, Dr Prabhakar Reddy said proudly.