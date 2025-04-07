State-level wrestling championship concludes

Rajamahendravaram: The three-day State-level wrestling championship, jointly organised by the Rotary Club of Rajamahendravaram Icons and the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association, concluded on Sunday at the SVPC Convention Hall in the Diwan Cheruvu area of Rajamahendravaram.

Over 400 wrestlers, both male and female, from all corners of Andhra Pradesh participated in the prestigious event, aiming to qualify for the upcoming national-level championship. The tournament witnessed fierce competition and impressive performances across different age categories.

In the under-20 category, the Kakinada team emerged victorious, while the Paderu-Visakha team secured the runner-up position. In the under-15 division, the Vijayawada team clinched first place, followed by the Kakinada team in second position.

A grand prize distribution ceremony was held on Sunday to honour of the winners. Organisers announced that the champions from this event will represent Andhra Pradesh at the National Wrestling Championship, scheduled to be held in Kota, Rajasthan, on the 23rd of this month.

Rotary Club of Rajamahendravaram Icons Charter founder president Teegela Raja, president Venkat Immani, secretary Suresh Udayagiri, programme chairperson Kameswari Devi, Sports chairman Madduri Sankar and vice-president Venkanna Babu participated in the closing ceremony.